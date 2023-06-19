Ancelotti agrees to coach Brazil

The main coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has agreed to take charge of the Brazilian national team, according to Globo.

According to the source, the Italian specialist will begin working with the Brazilian national team in the summer of 2024. In January of the following year, he will refuse to extend his contract with Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Davide Ancelotti, Carlo Ancelotti's son, may become the assistant to the current interim head coach, Ramon Menezes.