Ancelotti Admits Brazil Struggled in Defeat at High Altitude in El Alto

Brazil fell 1-0 to Bolivia at 4,150 meters above sea level in El Alto, a World Cup qualifier marked by extreme conditions, according to TyC Sports. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted the match proved more difficult than expected and acknowledged that his squad still has areas to improve on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti described the outing as “very, very complicated” and said it was the only match under his tenure that forced him to reconsider tactical aspects. He pointed to altitude as the decisive factor but praised his players’ commitment: “It is very difficult to play here.”

A controversial penalty converted by Miguel Terceros sealed Bolivia’s victory, lifting La Verde into a playoff spot. Ancelotti noted the strength of the hosts in their own environment and said their style is amplified at home: “It is a team that at home plays with intensity and finds a lot of success.”

The Italian coach also suggested that Brazil’s shortcomings were compounded by the atmosphere and officiating decisions. The criticism was echoed by Brazilian Football Confederation president Samuel Xaud, who described the situation as unsporting. “Even at 4,000 meters, we played against the referees, the police and the ball boys, who were taking the balls out of play. It was a complete disaster,” he said.

The loss leaves Brazil under pressure in the South American qualifiers, with the race to secure a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup tightening.