An unexpected guest! A giant rat invades the pitch during Wales vs. Belgium

Courtois was powerless.

You don't see this every day.

Details: During yesterday’s 8th round group stage match of the World Cup qualifiers between Wales and Belgium, a huge rat made a surprise appearance on the pitch.

Belgium’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tried to catch the rat, but it turned out to be much faster and more agile than the Belgian expected.

In the end, Wales defender Brennan Johnson managed to chase the rodent off the field.

The match took place at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the visitors celebrating a 4-2 victory over Wales.

At the moment, Belgium tops Group J with 14 points, while Wales sits in third place with 10 points.

A rat ran on the pitch during Wales vs. Belgium 🐀😅 pic.twitter.com/zgRNDdWPm2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 13, 2025

Reminder: Thibaut Courtois officially returns to the Belgian national team