An unexpected guest! A giant rat invades the pitch during Wales vs. Belgium

Courtois was powerless.
Football news Today, 04:08
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
An unexpected guest! A giant rat invades the pitch during Wales vs. Belgium https://x.com/brfootball

You don't see this every day.

Details: During yesterday’s 8th round group stage match of the World Cup qualifiers between Wales and Belgium, a huge rat made a surprise appearance on the pitch.

Belgium’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tried to catch the rat, but it turned out to be much faster and more agile than the Belgian expected.

In the end, Wales defender Brennan Johnson managed to chase the rodent off the field.

The match took place at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the visitors celebrating a 4-2 victory over Wales.

At the moment, Belgium tops Group J with 14 points, while Wales sits in third place with 10 points.

Reminder: Thibaut Courtois officially returns to the Belgian national team

