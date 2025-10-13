ES ES FR FR
Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Turkmenistan Turkmenistan
Asian Cup (Round 4) 14 oct 2025, 09:45
- : -
International,
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
Prediction on game Win Turkmenistan
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Arkadag Stadium in Turkmenistan, where the home national team will face off against Sri Lanka. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Turkmenistan suffered a shock defeat to Sri Lanka in their first head-to-head meeting, losing 0-1 and snapping their winning streak in the qualifiers. This was the team's first-ever loss to Sri Lanka in history, and the first time the "Emeralds" failed to score against their South Asian rivals. Turkmenistan now tops Group D, but only on goal difference—with Thailand and Sri Lanka also sitting on six points each.

Despite that setback, Turkmenistan remain the favorites ahead of this encounter. The team is counting on home advantage and the motivation of revenge. The main task will be to improve their finishing, as they looked much sharper up front in their previous three victories. With the group standings so tight, any slip-up could prove costly.

Sri Lanka pulled off a sensation by winning back-to-back matches after an opening defeat to Thailand. They beat Taiwan 3-1, then put in a powerful performance against Turkmenistan, snatching a narrow win thanks to a goal from Manimeldura Perera. That victory was their first ever against Turkmenistan, making this run their best in recent years.

Nevertheless, Sri Lanka faces a very tough away trip, where they'll need maximum discipline and tactical flexibility. The team is level on points with two other rivals and is dreaming of a sensational qualification for the tournament's final stage. However, the hosts' experience and quality could be decisive—especially given their higher FIFA ranking and the pressure from the home crowd.

Probable lineups

  • Turkmenistan: Jaryev R., Basimov K., Saparov M., Jumaev V., Byashimov A., Tyrkishov S., Beknazarov M., Khodjaev R., Gurbanov Ya., Tagayev E., Meredov D.
  • Sri Lanka: Perera, Hingert, Kammerknecht, Taiparan, Suresh, Kelaart, Rajamohan, Perera, Razek, Dekker

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Turkmenistan have won five of their seven head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka.
  • Sri Lanka claimed their first-ever victory over Turkmenistan only in October 2025.
  • Turkmenistan are winless in their last four matches, losing three of them.

Prediction

Sri Lanka have shown they're capable of springing surprises, but Turkmenistan are playing at home and will be fully fired up for revenge. The visitors will find it tough to repeat their success, especially given the physical and psychological toll of their recent matches.

