An unexpected club entered the fight for Harry Kane

According to Sky Sports, the forward of London-based "Tottenham" and the German national team, Harry Kane, might move to Saudi Arabia as "Al-Hilal" has expressed interest in the player.

Representatives of the Saudi club have already discussed the potential transfer with intermediaries. However, Kane is not interested in moving to Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, "Al-Hilal" could offer him very lucrative personal contract terms to entice him.

Previously, it was reported that Kane desires to join "Bayern Munich" and, as a result, he declined to extend his contract with "Tottenham," which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old Kane is a product of "Tottenham's" youth system and has been part of the senior squad since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, Kane has not won any trophies with the club. His most significant achievement with "Tottenham" was reaching the final of the 2018/2019 Champions League.

Since 2015, Kane has been representing the England national team, amassing 84 appearances, scoring 58 goals, and providing 18 assists.