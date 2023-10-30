An incredible record indeed. Holland requires 64 minutes for a goal in the Premier League

Manchester City's striker Erling Haaland requires 64 minutes per goal in the English Premier League, as reported by Opta.

In yesterday's match between Manchester United and Manchester City, the Norwegian forward scored a brace, leading his team to a 3-0 victory.

With this goal, his total contributions in 45 EPL matches have reached 47 goals and ten assists. The 23-year-old Norwegian averages a goal every 64 minutes in the EPL, making it the best record in the tournament's history among players who have played more than 40 matches:

64 minutes - Erling Haaland

86 minutes - Thierry Henry

86 minutes - Sergio Agüero

93 minutes - Mohamed Salah

102 minutes - Robin van Persie

