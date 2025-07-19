Amorim assesses unofficial debut of Cunha and Leon for Manchester United

Today, Manchester United played their first friendly match as part of their preseason preparations. They were unable to secure a win over Leeds, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. However, the unofficial debuts of Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon for the team took place, which head coach Ruben Amorim was quick to evaluate.

Details: The Portuguese manager emphasized that it’s too early to expect much from the new signings, as they still need time to integrate into the squad. Still, it’s already clear that the team has been strengthened by quality players.