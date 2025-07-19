Amorim assesses unofficial debut of Cunha and Leon for Manchester United
Today, Manchester United played their first friendly match as part of their preseason preparations. They were unable to secure a win over Leeds, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. However, the unofficial debuts of Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon for the team took place, which head coach Ruben Amorim was quick to evaluate.
Details: The Portuguese manager emphasized that it’s too early to expect much from the new signings, as they still need time to integrate into the squad. Still, it’s already clear that the team has been strengthened by quality players.
Quote: "We saw all of this last season — at a different club. So we expect the same from him here. Of course, there’s no connection yet between him and Bruno, but that will come. You can also put Kobbie Mainoo or Mason Mount in there. We just need to raise the quality of play in the final third.
As for Diego, you have to understand that the guy came from Paraguay — this is his first or second week at Manchester United. He showed himself really well, he’s learning, he’s powerful. He’s going to be a great player," Amorim told the club’s TV channel.