Amorim, Arteta and others – Premier League announces nominees for October Manager of the Month

Four contenders are in the running for the award.
Football news Today, 08:38
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
As tradition dictates, the Premier League has unveiled the shortlist for the Manager of the Month award for October.

Details: The nominees include Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, who guided his team to three Premier League victories in October; Manchester United boss Rúben Amorim, also with three wins; Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who likewise secured three victories; and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, whose side recorded two wins and a draw.

Fans can cast their votes until Monday, November 3. After that, a panel of experts will make its decision, with the winner set to be announced next week.

In addition, the Premier League has, as always, revealed the nominees for October’s Player of the Month award.

Reminder: The Premier League has officially inducted the Belgian winger into its Hall of Fame.

