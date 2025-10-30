Premier League names eight contenders for October Player of the Month

Who will battle for the award?

As another month draws to a close, the Premier League has, as usual, announced the nominees for October’s Player of the Month award.

Details: The contenders for the individual accolade are Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth), Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United), Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland), Igor Thiago (Brentford), and Jurriën Timber (Arsenal).

Fans can cast their votes until Monday, November 3. After that, the panel of experts will make their selections, and the winner will be announced next week.

Lighting up the pitch in October 💫



Vote now for your @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month 🗳️ — Premier League (@premierleague) October 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s 26-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert has had his driving license revoked and received a fine for multiple traffic violations.

Reminder: The Premier League has officially inducted the Belgian winger into its Hall of Fame.