ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Premier League names eight contenders for October Player of the Month

Premier League names eight contenders for October Player of the Month

Who will battle for the award?
Football news Today, 07:44
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Premier League names eight contenders for October Player of the Month Getty

As another month draws to a close, the Premier League has, as usual, announced the nominees for October’s Player of the Month award.

Details: The contenders for the individual accolade are Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth), Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United), Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland), Igor Thiago (Brentford), and Jurriën Timber (Arsenal).

Fans can cast their votes until Monday, November 3. After that, the panel of experts will make their selections, and the winner will be announced next week.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s 26-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert has had his driving license revoked and received a fine for multiple traffic violations.

Reminder: The Premier League has officially inducted the Belgian winger into its Hall of Fame.

Related teams and leagues
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Amorim, Arteta and others – Premier League announces nominees for October Manager of the Month Football news Today, 08:38 Amorim, Arteta and others – Premier League announces nominees for October Manager of the Month
Another Chelsea Legend: Eden Hazard Inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame Football news Yesterday, 11:26 Another Chelsea Legend: Eden Hazard Inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame
Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 03:06 Problems with the police. Justin Kluivert has his license revoked and is fined
Finally! Rodri rejoins the main squad after a serious injury. The midfielder could return to the pitch as early as the next match Football news 27 oct 2025, 14:47 Finally! Rodri rejoins the main squad after a serious injury. The midfielder could return to the pitch as early as the next match
Despite Amorim's wishes. Ratcliffe blocks Lewandowski's transfer to Manchester United Football news 26 oct 2025, 17:47 Despite Amorim's wishes. Ratcliffe blocks Lewandowski's transfer to Manchester United
Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch Football news 26 oct 2025, 16:00 Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores