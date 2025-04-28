Amorim admitted that Man United is suffering but sees it as an important time

In the current Premier League season, Manchester United has broken every imaginable and unimaginable negative record, yet at the same time, they have reached the semi-finals of the Europa League. The team's head coach, Ruben Amorim, emphasizes that the difficulties are temporary.

Details: The Portuguese specialist admitted that this season the team is suffering like never before, but at the same time, it is an important period because the team is being hardened by these challenges.

Quote: "There are things more important than scoring another 10 goals this season. We are trying to do something more significant. Right now, we might be hurting the squad, but in the future, it will help the club. We are suffering a lot here. Many disappointments, but I feel that at this moment, perhaps because we are close to the end. This is the most important time, perhaps in the next few years. We are going to use all the information to better prepare for the coming years, so I have no regrets," Amorim stated.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Manchester United sent transfer offers to Napoli and Inter.