American Douglass wins debut Olympic gold in breaststroke swimming
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 16:41Liam Carter
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
American swimmer Kate Douglass won Olympic gold in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Paris 2024 Games.
Douglass finished ahead of South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker, who was the 2024 Olympic champion in the 100-meter breaststroke. The bronze medal went to Tes Schouten from the Netherlands.
This is Douglass' first Olympic gold medal. In Paris, she also won a silver medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Previously, she was a bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Additionally, today a 17-year-old Canadian swimmer set an Olympic record in the 200-meter butterfly.
Earlier today, swimmer Hubert Kós secured Hungary's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in the 200-meter backstroke.
