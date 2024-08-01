American Douglass wins debut Olympic gold in breaststroke swimming

American swimmer Kate Douglass won Olympic gold in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Paris 2024 Games.

Douglass finished ahead of South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker, who was the 2024 Olympic champion in the 100-meter breaststroke. The bronze medal went to Tes Schouten from the Netherlands.

This is Douglass' first Olympic gold medal. In Paris, she also won a silver medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Previously, she was a bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Additionally, today a 17-year-old Canadian swimmer set an Olympic record in the 200-meter butterfly.

Earlier today, swimmer Hubert Kós secured Hungary's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in the 200-meter backstroke.