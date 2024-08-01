Swimmer Kos wins first gold medal for Hungary at the Paris Olympics

Swimmer Hubert Kós secured Hungary's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kós achieved this historic victory for his country in the men's 200-meter backstroke event.

He managed to outpace Greece's Apostolos Christou in the final meters of the race, while the bronze medal went to Switzerland's Roman Mityukov.

This is Kós' first Olympic medal. In 2021, he participated in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, finishing twentieth in the 200-meter individual medley with a qualifying time of 1:58.47. Additionally, he was part of the Hungarian team that finished thirteenth in the 4x100 medley relay.

Notably, today also saw a 17-year-old Canadian set an Olympic record in the women's 200-meter butterfly.

Meanwhile, French swimmer Léon Marchand has already won three gold medals and set three new Olympic records at the Paris Games.