A 17-year-old Canadian set an Olympic record in the 200-meter butterfly swim

At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the swimming competitions continue. On Thursday, August 1, one of the events was the women's 200-meter butterfly.

The top spot was claimed by 17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh. She completed the distance in 2:03.03 minutes, setting a new Olympic record in this discipline. This marks her second gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, following her victory in the 400-meter individual medley.

Notably, the second place in the 200-meter butterfly was won by American Regan Smith, while the third place went to Zhang Yufei from China.

Additionally, legendary American gymnast Simone Biles became the Olympic champion in the most prestigious discipline in artistic gymnastics – the individual all-around.

It is worth noting that French swimmer Léon Marchand has already won three gold medals and set new Olympic records three times.