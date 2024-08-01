Legendary! Simone Biles wins individual all-around gold for the second time in her career

Legendary American gymnast Simone Biles has become the Olympic champion in the most prestigious discipline of artistic gymnastics – the individual all-around.

The 27-year-old athlete had a slip-up on the uneven bars, where the judges gave her a relatively low score of 13.733. This result gave hope for gold to Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, who scored 14.666 on the apparatus.

However, Biles excelled in the vault and balance beam, and ultimately, the winner was determined by the floor exercise.

Andrade performed excellently on the floor exercise, receiving a score of 14.033 from the judges, but Biles delivered an out-of-this-world performance, scoring 15.066.

In the end, Biles finished first with a total score of 59.131, Andrade earned 57.932, and third place went to American Sunisa Lee with a score of 56.465.

Recall that Biles missed the individual all-around at Tokyo 2020 due to mental health issues. However, in Rio 2016, she was the Olympic champion in this discipline and won three other gold medals. At Paris 2024, Biles has already won gold in the team competition.