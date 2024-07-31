Incredible. French swimmer wins his third gold and sets another Olympic record
On Wednesday, July 31, the final of the 200-meter breaststroke took place. Léon Marchand continues to dominate his discipline.
The French swimmer secured another gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, completing the distance in 2:05.85 minutes. Not only is this his third gold medal at these Games, but Marchand also set an Olympic record.
Australian swimmer Zac Stubblety-Cook finished in second place, while Dutch swimmer Caspar Corbeau completed the top three.
In addition, Marchand won the 200-meter butterfly event with a time of 1:51.21 minutes, setting a new Olympic record in the 200-meter butterfly.
Additionally, Léon Marchand won a gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2024 Games. He finished first with a time of 4:02.95 minutes, breaking the 16-year-old record previously held by the legendary American Michael Phelps.