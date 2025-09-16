América Set for Major Squad Overhaul After Disappointing Season

According to Transfermarkt, América de Cali is bracing for significant roster changes ahead of 2026 after a poor run in the Liga BetPlay. The arrival of David González has not altered the course left by Diego Gabriel Raimondi, and the team remains far from playoff contention. With November approaching, the club is preparing to reshape its squad.

A mismanaged transfer window, where América was forced to rely on free agents, added to the club’s struggles. The team has failed to deliver on the field, exposing several players who may be heading for the exit. Unless the Red Devils secure 26 out of 33 possible points to keep postseason hopes alive, the front office is expected to begin a sweeping rebuild.

Eight players are nearing the end of their contracts and could depart: Joel Graterol, Santiago Silva, Jean Carlos Pestaña, Andrés Mosquera, Daniel Bocanegra, Sebastián Navarro, Jan Lucumí and Luis Ramos. Bocanegra looks set to leave, with the club unwilling to extend his deal after a series of costly mistakes that turned fans against him.

Navarro’s case depends on América paying Fortaleza for his rights, otherwise he will return to Bogotá. Ramos is reportedly wanted back at Universitario de Deportes in Peru by the end of 2025. In goal, either Graterol or Silva may renew to compete alongside Jorge Soto, though América could be forced into the market for another goalkeeper.

The looming departures signal a deep restructuring, reflecting a semester where América fell well short of expectations and where management now faces the challenge of redefining its sporting project.