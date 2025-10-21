ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032

AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032

Club CEO makes ambitious claim for the Durban based side
Football news Today, 07:47
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032 AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032

Durban PSL side AmaZulu see themselves as Betway Premiership champions material. Usuthu CEO and daughter of club president, Sinenjabulo Zungu says this team is not one which belongs outside the top four.

Zungu hopes by 2032 as the team would celebrate its 100th year, a league trophy would be in their trophy cabinet in their Durban office.

“We really genuinely, sincerely believe that we are a top four team,” she said on Channel Africa.

“We are still working to cement our position in that quartile. When are we going to win the league? Hopefully by 2032, we would have lifted at least one trophy in terms of the league.”

Since the Zungus took ownership of the Durban side, it has shown glimpses of greatness and that of a team with potential for bigger occasions as it finished runners-up in 2021 and in 2022 lost in the MTN8 final.

Those achievements were under then coach Benni McCarthy and Usuthu have undergone different coaches since then.

Arthur Zwane is presently at the helm but they are nowhere near being worthy a side to be champions this season.

A turnaround in their fortunes is possible and that could signal a team of would be league winners.

Related teams and leagues
Chippa United Chippa United Schedule Chippa United News Chippa United Transfers
AmaZulu FC AmaZulu FC Schedule AmaZulu FC News AmaZulu FC Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Former Chiefs midfielder retires at 34 Football news 17 oct 2025, 00:28 Former Chiefs midfielder retires at 34
Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo Football news 16 oct 2025, 01:51 Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo
Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania Football news 16 oct 2025, 01:27 Former Chiefs captain moves to Tanzania
Related Tournament News
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 03:59 Chiefs coach relishes chance to face his on loan players
Picture by Magesi FC Football news Today, 03:40 Nkanyiso Zungu repaying John Maduka’s faith in him
Khanyisa Mayo sends message to his teammates Football news Today, 03:15 Khanyisa Mayo sends message to his teammates
Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates Football news Today, 02:33 Chiefs and Sundowns fans asked to support Pirates
Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance Football news Today, 01:44 Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance
Pitso Mosimane on Hugo Broos and his staff Football news Today, 01:28 Pitso Mosimane on Hugo Broos and his staff
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores