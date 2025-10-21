AmaZulu to be PSL champions by 2032

Club CEO makes ambitious claim for the Durban based side

Durban PSL side AmaZulu see themselves as Betway Premiership champions material. Usuthu CEO and daughter of club president, Sinenjabulo Zungu says this team is not one which belongs outside the top four.

Zungu hopes by 2032 as the team would celebrate its 100th year, a league trophy would be in their trophy cabinet in their Durban office.

“We really genuinely, sincerely believe that we are a top four team,” she said on Channel Africa.

“We are still working to cement our position in that quartile. When are we going to win the league? Hopefully by 2032, we would have lifted at least one trophy in terms of the league.”

Since the Zungus took ownership of the Durban side, it has shown glimpses of greatness and that of a team with potential for bigger occasions as it finished runners-up in 2021 and in 2022 lost in the MTN8 final.

Those achievements were under then coach Benni McCarthy and Usuthu have undergone different coaches since then.

Arthur Zwane is presently at the helm but they are nowhere near being worthy a side to be champions this season.

A turnaround in their fortunes is possible and that could signal a team of would be league winners.