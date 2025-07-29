AmaZulu officially unveil four new signings

The new season in South Africa is just around the corner, and clubs are strengthening their squads. AmaZulu have now officially introduced their new additions.

Details: The club has confirmed the signing of four new players. Joining AmaZulu are three South African footballers — Darren Johnson, Keegan Allan, and Ryan Moon. They are also joined by Zimbabwean player Thando Ngwenya.

🆕🟢🗞️ Usuthu faithful help us welcome:



- Thando Ngwenya 🇿🇼

- Darren Johnson 🇿🇦

- Keagan Allan 🇿🇦

- Ryan Moon 🇿🇦



Our newest recruits for the 2025/26 season 🤝🏾#GqamaNgomqhele #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/93rnIQG3kM — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) July 29, 2025

Interestingly, following Cape Town City’s relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, interest in talented winger Jaedin Rhodes has surged. Several PSL clubs are now vying for his signature, including Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and AmaZulu.

Reminder: The player’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, recently confirmed that Ngwenya was in negotiations with South African side AmaZulu.