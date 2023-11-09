Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record
On November 9, a match took place, corresponding to the 4th round of the Conference League, in Group H, between the teams Karabakh and Bayer. The game concluded with a score of 1-0 in favor of Neverkusen.
Victor Boniface secured victory for the team managed by Javi Alonso with a penalty kick during the 90+4th minute.
For Bayer, this marked their 11th consecutive win, thus setting a new club record.
Before this match, the Leverkusen team had secured three victories in the Europa League group stage, won six times in the Bundesliga, and claimed one victory in a DFB-Pokal match.
Incidentally, Bayer has become the first team from the top 5 European leagues to score 50 goals.
