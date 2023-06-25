Al-Nasr could intercept Barcelona's transfer target

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website, Al-Nassr is interested in midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and the Croatian national team.

The source suggests that the Saudi club is willing to pay €23 million for the player. Additionally, Al-Nassr has reportedly offered Brozovic a three-year contract worth a total of €60 million.

Previously, it was reported that Barcelona and Newcastle were also interested in Brozovic.

In the recently concluded season, 30-year-old Brozovic played 40 matches for Inter in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.