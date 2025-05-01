All to Play for: Cruz Azul and Tigres Set for Decisive Champions Cup Semifinal Clash

The Estadio Olímpico Universitario will host a high-stakes encounter on Thursday at 8:00 PM, as Cruz Azul and Tigres battle for the final spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final. The tie is level at 1-1, but Cruz Azul holds a slight advantage on away goals, according to VAVEL.

The first leg saw a closely contested match, with Rodolfo Rotondi scoring for Cruz Azul and Juan José Purata equalizing late for Tigres. Now, the series shifts to Mexico City, where a packed stadium is expected to provide a raucous atmosphere in support of the home side.

Both teams arrive with lineup updates. For Cruz Azul, Luka Romero and Gonzalo Piovi have returned from injury, and Ángel Sepúlveda remains their key attacking threat with six goals and two assists. Tigres, meanwhile, will be without stars like André-Pierre Gignac, Rafael Carioca, and Osvaldo Rodríguez. However, Diego Lainez is available again, and Nicolás Ibáñez leads the team’s scoring chart.

According to ESPN, Cruz Azul coach Vicente Sánchez expressed excitement and confidence ahead of the clash, emphasizing the importance of home support. Tigres boss Guido Pizarro highlighted his team’s experience and readiness to compete at the highest level despite key absences.

The winner will face the Vancouver Whitecaps, who cruised past Inter Miami, in the tournament final. If the aggregate score remains tied, extra time and, if needed, penalties will determine the winner.