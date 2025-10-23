ES ES FR FR
All MLS Playoff Matchups Set: Who Messi Will Face and When It Starts

Important news for fans.
Football news Today, 01:18
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
All MLS Playoff Matchups Set: Who Messi Will Face and When It Starts Getty Images

The MLS regular season has officially wrapped up, and with two preliminary round games already played, all playoff matchups are now confirmed.

Details: On the night of Wednesday, October 23, two matches took place between the teams that finished eighth and ninth in their respective conferences. Chicago Fire defeated Orlando City 3–1 at home, while the Portland Timbers also claimed a 3–1 home victory over Real Salt Lake.

Thus, all MLS playoff pairs are now determined. Notably, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will take on Nashville in the Round of 16. The first leg is scheduled for the night of Saturday, October 25.

Playoff matchups:

  • Philadelphia Union – Chicago Fire
  • Charlotte – New York City
  • Inter Miami – Nashville
  • Cincinnati – Columbus Crew
  • San Diego – Portland Timbers
  • Minnesota United – Seattle Sounders
  • Los Angeles – Austin
  • Vancouver Whitecaps – Dallas

The first round will be played in a best-of-three format. From the next stage onward, each tie will be decided in a single match. The MLS Cup Final is set for December 6.

Reminder: The saga surrounding Lionel Messi’s new contract is nearing its conclusion. The Argentine star is reportedly close to extending his deal with Inter Miami.

