All for Messi. Angola to pay a staggering sum for Argentina's visit

The arrival of the football legend will cost the Africans 12 million euros

Angola is gearing up to host the Argentina national team for a friendly match. The game is scheduled for November 14, right after the country's Independence Day celebrations on November 11.

However, this privilege comes at an enormous price for the Angolans. According to research by Sport News Africa, Angola will pay at least 12 million euros for the match. The fee skyrocketed due to Lionel Messi's participation, which all but guarantees a packed stadium.

It’s worth recalling that other countries, including Morocco, previously negotiated to bring Argentina, but the financial demands proved too steep, leading potential hosts to back out of the deal.