RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Algeria narrowly salvaged a draw in the match against Burkina Faso in the AFCON

Algeria narrowly salvaged a draw in the match against Burkina Faso in the AFCON

Football news Today, 11:05
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Algeria narrowly salvaged a draw in the match against Burkina Faso in the AFCON Algeria narrowly salvaged a draw in the match against Burkina Faso in the AFCON

In the second-round match of the African Cup of Nations, the national teams of Algeria and Burkina Faso faced each other.

In the first round, Algeria unexpectedly failed to defeat Angola (1:1), while Burkina Faso started with a victory over Mauritania (1:0). With today's victory, this team would secure a place in the tournament's round of 16.

The first half of the game lacked goal-scoring opportunities. Near the end of the first half, Ahmed Mohamed Konate scored for the representatives of Burkina Faso. After VAR review, the referee pointed to the center circle.

Early in the second half, the Desert Foxes leveled the score with a precise strike from Baghdad Bounedjah. In the middle of the second 45 minutes, the nominal guests were awarded a penalty. Forward Bertrand Traore of Aston Villa converted the penalty.

Just when it seemed like a catastrophe for the Desert Foxes, Bounedjah completed a brace in injury time, securing a point for his team.

Thus, Burkina Faso's national team collected four points. However, Algeria, with two points, risks being left out of the playoffs. Later today, at 18:00, the other Group D participants, Mauritania and Angola, will play.

AFCON
Round 2nd. Group D
Algeria - Burkina Faso - 2:2
Goals: Bounedjah, 51, 90+5 - Konate, 45+3, Bertrand Traore, 71 (penalty)

Related teams and leagues
Burkina Faso Algeria Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 13:28 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:58 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Yesterday, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Yesterday, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:05 Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022 Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Tunisia and Mali couldn't determine the stronger side in a tense match Football news Today, 16:50 Serie A. Milan snatched victory over Udinese in a scandalous match Basketball news Today, 16:09 Leader of the Pacers Achieves Unique Milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 15:39 Scandal in Serie A. Match between Udinese and Milan was suspended due to racism from the stands Olympic Games News Today, 15:38 The IOC introduced restrictions on freedom of expression during the Summer Olympics Football news Today, 15:06 It became known how much Perisic will earn in Hajduk Football news Today, 15:01 Unexpected twist. It is known where the former star of Juventus and Bayern will continue his career Football news Today, 14:47 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024