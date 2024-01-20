Algeria narrowly salvaged a draw in the match against Burkina Faso in the AFCON

In the second-round match of the African Cup of Nations, the national teams of Algeria and Burkina Faso faced each other.

In the first round, Algeria unexpectedly failed to defeat Angola (1:1), while Burkina Faso started with a victory over Mauritania (1:0). With today's victory, this team would secure a place in the tournament's round of 16.

The first half of the game lacked goal-scoring opportunities. Near the end of the first half, Ahmed Mohamed Konate scored for the representatives of Burkina Faso. After VAR review, the referee pointed to the center circle.

Early in the second half, the Desert Foxes leveled the score with a precise strike from Baghdad Bounedjah. In the middle of the second 45 minutes, the nominal guests were awarded a penalty. Forward Bertrand Traore of Aston Villa converted the penalty.

Just when it seemed like a catastrophe for the Desert Foxes, Bounedjah completed a brace in injury time, securing a point for his team.

Thus, Burkina Faso's national team collected four points. However, Algeria, with two points, risks being left out of the playoffs. Later today, at 18:00, the other Group D participants, Mauritania and Angola, will play.

AFCON

Round 2nd. Group D

Algeria - Burkina Faso - 2:2

Goals: Bounedjah, 51, 90+5 - Konate, 45+3, Bertrand Traore, 71 (penalty)