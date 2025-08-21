RU RU ES ES FR FR
Alexander Isak arrives at Newcastle's training ground after transfer standoff with Liverpool falls through

Will the Swede return to training?
Lifestyle Today, 08:40
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Alexander Isak in a Newcastle shirt Photo: https://www.instagram.com/alex_isak / Author unknown

Newcastle star Alexander Isak was spotted behind the wheel of his car near the club’s training ground, reports the Daily Mail. This sighting came just a day after his emotional social media post in which he accused the club of broken promises.

Recall that Isak staged a strike after Newcastle rejected Liverpool’s £110 million bid for the forward. The Swedish striker refused to train or play for the Magpies.

He also published a post on Instagram, accusing the club of going back on their promise to let him leave this summer. In response, Newcastle released a statement saying they have no intention of selling Isak and expect him to return to training.

It’s worth noting that Alexander Isak has played for Newcastle since 2022. During his time with the Magpies, he’s made 109 appearances, scoring 62 goals and providing 11 assists.

Previously, the Swede played for Spanish side Real Sociedad before moving to Newcastle for €70 million.

