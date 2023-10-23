RU RU NG NG
World champion in the Argentine national team Alejandro Gomez spoke about his positive doping test.

As you know, the midfielder of Monza and the Argentina national team received a two-year disqualification.

"I would like to confirm that I have been notified by the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission that my license has been suspended for two years. I have always strictly complied with all rules and actively defended the principles of clean sport and sportsmanship, criticizing all forms of doping.

I have never and will never rely on prohibited methods. The alleged disorder is due to the presence of terbutaline in my body, which I accidentally ingested while taking cough syrup for my son to relieve symptoms. It is important to note that terbutaline is approved for professional athletes and does not improve soccer performance.

I have asked my lawyers to consider the possibility that the disciplinary matter was not handled in accordance with all rules and regulations. Finally, I want to thank everyone who has been supportive and supportive during these difficult moments in my professional career,” Gomez wrote on social media.

