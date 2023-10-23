Alejandro Gomez spoke about his positive doping test
World champion in the Argentine national team Alejandro Gomez spoke about his positive doping test.
As you know, the midfielder of Monza and the Argentina national team received a two-year disqualification.
"I would like to confirm that I have been notified by the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission that my license has been suspended for two years. I have always strictly complied with all rules and actively defended the principles of clean sport and sportsmanship, criticizing all forms of doping.
I have never and will never rely on prohibited methods. The alleged disorder is due to the presence of terbutaline in my body, which I accidentally ingested while taking cough syrup for my son to relieve symptoms. It is important to note that terbutaline is approved for professional athletes and does not improve soccer performance.
I have asked my lawyers to consider the possibility that the disciplinary matter was not handled in accordance with all rules and regulations. Finally, I want to thank everyone who has been supportive and supportive during these difficult moments in my professional career,” Gomez wrote on social media.