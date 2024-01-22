Alcaraz defeats Serbian tennis player in the Round of 16 of the Australian Open

The second-ranked player in the world, Carlos Alcaraz, easily advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. In the Round of 16 match, the Spanish tennis player defeated Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic, ranked 60th in the ATP standings, in straight sets.

Alcaraz did not drop a single game on his serve throughout the entire match. He secured the first two sets with a score of 6:4 each, and in the third set, he dominated with a perfect 6:0 victory.

In total, Alcaraz needed only 1 hour and 50 minutes for the victory. In the quarterfinals, the Spanish player will face the sixth-ranked player in the world, Alexander Zverev, who won a thrilling five-set match against British player Cameron Norrie earlier today.

Additionally, today, Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz also advanced to the quarterfinals.