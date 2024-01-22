Zverev secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Aus Open by winning the tiebreak in the fifth set

The sixth-ranked player in the world, Alexander Zverev, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024 in a highly entertaining match. The German tennis player defeated the 22nd-ranked British player, Cameron Norrie, in five sets.

Zverev won the first set 7:5 but lost the second set, dropping two games on his serve, with a score of 6:3 in favor of Norrie. The third set went to Zverev again with a score of 6:3, but Norrie managed to level the score by winning the fourth set 6:4. The decisive set went to a tiebreak, where Zverev emerged victorious with a score of 10:3.

In the quarterfinals, Zverev will face the winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Today, Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz, both ranked in the top 10 globally, also advanced to the quarterfinals.