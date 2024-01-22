Medvedev and Hurkacz easily advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Australian Open

The third-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, easily advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open. The tennis player, who is not representing any specific country, defeated 26-year-old Portuguese player Nuno Borges, currently ranked 69th in the world, in four sets.

Medvedev won the first set 6:3, and in the second set, Borges forced a tiebreak but lost to his higher-ranked opponent 4:7. The Portuguese player unexpectedly secured the third set with a 7-5 victory, but in the decisive set, Medvedev didn't give him any chances, winning 6:1.

In another match of the day, the ninth-ranked player in the world, Hubert Hurkacz, eliminated the Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who is currently ranked 122nd in the ATP rankings, in three sets. The Polish player was stronger in the tiebreaks of the first two sets, securing them with scores of 8:6 and 7:3, and he won the decisive set 6:4.

In the quarterfinals, Hurkacz and Medvedev will face each other.

Earlier, Italian Jannik Sinner advanced to the tournament's top eight, having not dropped a set to his opponents so far.