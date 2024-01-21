Sinner did not lose a single set in his fourth consecutive match at the Aus Open
Tennis news
Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner continues to show one of the most consistent games of his career. At the first Major in 2024, the Australian Open, Sinner won his fourth consecutive victory and again did not lose a single set.
The Italian's opponent in the quarter-finals was Karen Khachanov (playing under the white flag).
The meeting lasted two and a half hours. During this time, Sinner realised 5/8 break points and was able to defend 9/10 of the breaks earned by Khachanov. The Italian made more unforced errors (34:29), but also earned more winners (46:27).
In the next round, Jannik Sinner will face the winner of Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev.
Jannik Sinner - Karen Khachanov 6:4, 7:5, 6:3
