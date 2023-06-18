Alba close to moving to Messi's new club

Defender Jordi Alba of Barcelona is close to a move to Inter Miami, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the player is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with the American club, which are nearing completion. His salary is expected to be around two million dollars per year. Additionally, he may receive extra payment for serving as an ambassador for the 2026 World Cup.

It is worth noting that Inter Miami previously signed Argentine forward Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain.

In the current season, the 34-year-old Alba has played 30 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until June 30, 2023.