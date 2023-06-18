Alba close to moving to Messi's new club
Football news Today, 16:30
Photo: Jordi Alba's Instagram/Author unknown
Defender Jordi Alba of Barcelona is close to a move to Inter Miami, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.
According to the source, the player is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with the American club, which are nearing completion. His salary is expected to be around two million dollars per year. Additionally, he may receive extra payment for serving as an ambassador for the 2026 World Cup.
It is worth noting that Inter Miami previously signed Argentine forward Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain.
In the current season, the 34-year-old Alba has played 30 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until June 30, 2023.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:35 Spain defeated Croatia and became the winner of the League of Nations
Football news Today, 13:15 Adidas released a short film about the victory of the Argentina national team at the 2022 World Cup
Football news Today, 11:10 Italy won the match for 3rd place in the League of Nations in a scoring match
Football news Today, 04:06 Brazil win big in friendly match
Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 16 june 2023, 16:43 Ukraine score incredible victory over North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifier
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:35 Spain defeated Croatia and became the winner of the League of Nations Football news Today, 16:55 Manchester United are interested in two defenders Football news Today, 16:42 Mourinho wants PSG midfielder at Roma Football news Today, 16:30 Alba close to moving to Messi's new club Football news Today, 16:15 74-year-old Scolari got a new coaching job Football news Today, 15:55 Juventus reach deal for Belgian defender Football news Today, 15:41 Girona close in on ex-Barcelona striker Football news Today, 15:30 Chelsea could buy Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer target Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United close to signing Aston Villa striker Football news Today, 14:55 Bayern intercept Manchester United transfer target
Sport Predictions
Football 19 june 2023 Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Ireland vs Gibraltar predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Israel vs Andorra predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 19 june 2023 Belarus vs Kosovo predictions and betting tips on June 19, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Norway vs Cyprus predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Moldova vs Poland predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Liechtenstein vs Slovakia predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Iceland vs Portugal predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023