Al-Ahly outpaced Europe's top clubs for talented Spaniard

Football news Today, 13:00
Photo: Gabriel Veiga's Instagram/Author Unknown

Saudi club "Al-Ahli" is reportedly close to acquiring midfielder Gabriel Veiga from Celta Vigo and the Spanish U21 national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Spanish club has accepted an offer from the Saudi club. The player himself has also agreed to the transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. It's worth noting that Veiga's contract includes a release clause of €40 million.

Previously, it was reported that other clubs such as "Real Madrid," "Barcelona," "Manchester City," "Paris Saint-Germain," "Napoli," "Liverpool," and "Chelsea" were also interested in the Spanish player.

21-year-old Veiga is a product of the Celta Vigo academy. He has played a total of 56 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. In February 2023, he was named the best player of the month in the Spanish league. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Veiga has been playing for the Spanish U21 national team since 2022. He has played nine matches for the Spanish team, not scoring any goals or providing any assists.

Related teams and leagues
Celta Vigo Al Ahli LaLiga Spain Pro League Saudi Arabia
