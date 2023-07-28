Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia bought Manchester City star

The press service of Saudi Arabian club "Al-Ahli" has officially announced the transfer of forward Riyad Mahrez from "Manchester City" and the Algerian national team.

The Saudi club paid €30 million for the player, and the amount could increase with bonuses. Mahrez's salary at the new club will be around €28 million per year. The African player has signed a contract with "Al-Ahli" that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

32-year-old Mahrez has been playing for "Manchester City" since 2018, having transferred from "Leicester City." During his time at "Manchester City," Mahrez played 236 matches in all competitions, scoring 78 goals, and providing 59 assists. His contract with "Manchester City" was set to expire in the summer of 2025. While playing for "Manchester City," Mahrez won the Premier League title four times, lifted the FA Cup twice, won the EFL Cup three times, claimed one FA Community Shield, and won the UEFA Champions League once.

Mahrez has been representing the Algerian national team since 2014. He has played a total of 83 matches for the Algerian team, scoring 30 goals, and providing 37 assists.