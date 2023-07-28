RU RU
Main News Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia bought Manchester City star

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia bought Manchester City star

Football news Today, 15:22
Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia bought Manchester City star Photo: Al-Ahly Twitter/Author Unknown

The press service of Saudi Arabian club "Al-Ahli" has officially announced the transfer of forward Riyad Mahrez from "Manchester City" and the Algerian national team.

The Saudi club paid €30 million for the player, and the amount could increase with bonuses. Mahrez's salary at the new club will be around €28 million per year. The African player has signed a contract with "Al-Ahli" that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

32-year-old Mahrez has been playing for "Manchester City" since 2018, having transferred from "Leicester City." During his time at "Manchester City," Mahrez played 236 matches in all competitions, scoring 78 goals, and providing 59 assists. His contract with "Manchester City" was set to expire in the summer of 2025. While playing for "Manchester City," Mahrez won the Premier League title four times, lifted the FA Cup twice, won the EFL Cup three times, claimed one FA Community Shield, and won the UEFA Champions League once.

Mahrez has been representing the Algerian national team since 2014. He has played a total of 83 matches for the Algerian team, scoring 30 goals, and providing 37 assists.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Al Ahli Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news Yesterday, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:38 Manchester United raise price for Harry Maguire Football news Today, 16:31 Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:25 Galatasaray buy PSG star striker Football news Today, 16:18 The Brazilian winger of Shakhtar terminated the contract with the Ukrainian club Football news Today, 16:10 Chelsea are ready to sell a talented pupil of the club's academy Football news Today, 15:35 Inter may change the strategy for the transfer of Anatoly Trubin Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus close to signing Uruguayan talent Football news Today, 15:22 Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia bought Manchester City star Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United make new offer for Højlund from Atalanta Football news Today, 14:55 Sadio Mane close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo's team
Sport Predictions
Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023