RU RU
Main News Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia bought one of the leaders of Roma

Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia bought one of the leaders of Roma

Football news Today, 01:55
Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia bought one of the leaders of Roma Photo: Al-Ahly Twitter/Author Unknown

The press service of "Al-Ahli" from Saudi Arabia announced on their official website the transfer of the defender from AS Roma and the Brazilian national team, Roger Ibañez.

The Saudi club paid €28.5 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €3 million through bonuses. Additionally, AS Roma could receive 20% of the proceeds from Ibañez's future transfer. Ibañez has signed a contract with his new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2027.

The 24-year-old Ibañez has been playing for AS Roma since the summer of 2021. He joined the Roman club from Atalanta for a transfer fee of €9 million. He has played a total of 149 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing two assists. With AS Roma, Ibañez won the UEFA Conference League in the 2021/2022 season and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Ibañez has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2022. He has participated in two matches for the Brazilian national team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Roma Al Ahli Serie A Italy Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news Yesterday, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news Yesterday, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news Yesterday, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news 09 aug 2023, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news 09 aug 2023, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news 08 aug 2023, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Marcelo received a serious disqualification for a terrible foul on an opponent Football news Today, 03:00 Ex-star of Shakhtar got a job in Turkey Football news Today, 01:55 Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia bought one of the leaders of Roma Football news Today, 01:35 Talented rookie "Real" will miss a month and a half due to a knee injury Football news Today, 01:15 PSG called Mbappe the consequences of his free departure in 2024 Football news Today, 00:48 Harry Kane may turn down move to Bayern Football news Today, 00:00 Real Madrid have identified four options to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois Football news Yesterday, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Ferencváros scored six goals in the Conference League qualifier Football news Yesterday, 15:32 Viktoria Plzen win the Conference League qualifier
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano 11 August 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Nice vs Lille 11 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Burnley vs Man City 11 August 2023 Football Today Nice vs Lille predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football Today Burnley vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sevilla vs Valencia 11 August 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Valencia predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs Luton Town 12 August 2023