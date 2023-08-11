Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia bought one of the leaders of Roma

The press service of "Al-Ahli" from Saudi Arabia announced on their official website the transfer of the defender from AS Roma and the Brazilian national team, Roger Ibañez.

The Saudi club paid €28.5 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €3 million through bonuses. Additionally, AS Roma could receive 20% of the proceeds from Ibañez's future transfer. Ibañez has signed a contract with his new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2027.

The 24-year-old Ibañez has been playing for AS Roma since the summer of 2021. He joined the Roman club from Atalanta for a transfer fee of €9 million. He has played a total of 149 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing two assists. With AS Roma, Ibañez won the UEFA Conference League in the 2021/2022 season and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Ibañez has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2022. He has participated in two matches for the Brazilian national team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.