Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Football news Today, 14:14
Photo: Instagram "Al-Hilal" / Author unknown
The press service of Al-Hilal announced on their official Twitter account the transfer of Chelsea and Senegal national team defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
The transfer fee amounted to 25 million euros. The Saudi club has signed a contract with the 32-year-old player until the summer of 2026.
Koulibaly joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 from Napoli for a transfer fee of 38 million euros. In the past season, he played 32 matches for the London club, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He has played 70 matches and scored one goal for the Senegal national team.
