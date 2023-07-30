Al Hilal offer €45m for Sevilla star

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has expressed interest in Sevilla's forward and Moroccan national team player Youssef En-Nesyri, as reported by AS.

According to the source, the Saudi club intends to acquire the player during the summer transfer window and has offered €45 million for his services. Additionally, Al-Hilal has proposed a contract to the forward, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026, with a total value of €45 million. It was previously reported that Sevilla is compelled to sell key players due to financial problems.

It's worth noting that Juventus is also interested in the African striker, but the Italian club is not prepared to match Al-Hilal's offer.

En-Nesyri has been playing for Sevilla since January 2020. He transferred to the club from Leganes for a fee of €20 million. In total, the Moroccan striker has played 155 matches for Sevilla in all competitions, scoring 53 goals, and providing five assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

En-Nesyri has represented the Moroccan national team since 2016. He has played 61 matches for the Moroccan national team, scoring 17 goals, and providing three assists.