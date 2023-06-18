Al Hilal intercept Barcelona transfer target

Midfielder Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Portuguese national team will move to Al-Hilal, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the Saudi Arabian club has reached an agreement to sign the player for €55 million. To complete the deal, the Saudi club needs to finalize the personal terms with the player.

It was previously reported that Barcelona was interested in the Portuguese midfielder.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Neves has played 41 matches in all competitions for Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring six goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.