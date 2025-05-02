Al Hilal have dismissed Jorge Jesus. The club has shortlisted three candidates for replacement

This season has not been as successful for Saudi side Al Hilal as the previous one, prompting the club to take drastic measures.

Details: According to A Bola, the club's management has dismissed head coach Jorge Jesus. This decision comes in the wake of their elimination by Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.

It is expected that, after failed talks with Carlo Ancelotti, Jesus will take over as the new head coach of the Brazil national team.

Saudi media report that Al Hilal are considering Nuno Espírito Santo (Nottingham Forest), Marco Silva (Fulham), and Simone Inzaghi (Inter) as possible replacements for Jesus.

After 29 rounds of the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal are in second place, trailing leaders Al Ittihad by 6 points.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported about Al Hilal's interest in Carlo Ancelotti.