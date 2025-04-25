Al Ahly vs Mamelodi: Starting lineups announced for CAF Champions League semifinal

On Friday, April 25, we are set for the CAF Champions League second leg between Cairo's Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Details: The game will take place in Cairo, kicking off at 18:00 Central European Time. Coaches have finalized their starting lineups, and our editorial team invites you to check them out.

Introducing the Red Eagles 🔴 🦅 pic.twitter.com/KTnFvwsd9C — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) April 25, 2025

The first clash between these teams ended in a goalless draw. Hence, this encounter will be decisive in the battle for a spot in the final.

By the way, our editorial team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this game.