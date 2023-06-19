Ajax reach deal for Roma midfielder
Football news Today, 06:10
Photo: Instagram Benyamin Takhirovich / Author unknown
The press service of Amsterdam-based "Ajax" has announced on their official website an agreement regarding the transfer of midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic from AS Roma and the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.
The transfer fee is set at €8.5 million. The player will undergo a medical examination in the near future. If everything goes well, the 20-year-old Bosnian will sign a long-term contract with Ajax.
Tahirovic joined Roma in the winter of 2021 from Vålerenga for €204,000. He has played a total of 13 matches in all competitions for the Italian club, scoring no goals and providing no assists. He has also represented the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in three matches.
