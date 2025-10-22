Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season
A tough night for the Dutch side.
Today, 16:28
Chelsea are facing Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and it turned into a nightmare for the visitors.
Details: In the first half, Chelsea struck four times past their opponents, equalling Ajax’s long-standing negative record. For the first time since the 1957/58 season, the Dutch club conceded four goals in a single first half.
Meanwhile, in the closing minutes of the half, Chelsea earned a penalty, and captain Enzo Fernández handed the ball to Estevão. The Brazilian forward coolly converted, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in the UEFA Champions League.
Reminder: Ajax striker Wout Weghorst suffered a deep cut to his forehead during the third-round Champions League match against Chelsea.