Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season

A tough night for the Dutch side.

Chelsea are facing Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and it turned into a nightmare for the visitors.

Details: In the first half, Chelsea struck four times past their opponents, equalling Ajax’s long-standing negative record. For the first time since the 1957/58 season, the Dutch club conceded four goals in a single first half.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Ajax have conceded FOUR goals in the first half of an European competition for the first time since the 1957/58 season. pic.twitter.com/3X3VJp3CtV — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 22, 2025

Meanwhile, in the closing minutes of the half, Chelsea earned a penalty, and captain Enzo Fernández handed the ball to Estevão. The Brazilian forward coolly converted, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Reminder: Ajax striker Wout Weghorst suffered a deep cut to his forehead during the third-round Champions League match against Chelsea.