Agreed with the coach: Fede Valverde will not join the Uruguay national team camp

The midfielder will remain in Spain.

The international break is underway, but not every player will feature for their national sides. Fede Valverde will stay in Spain during this period.

Details: According to insider Arancha Rodríguez, the midfielder reached an agreement with the Uruguay national team coach to remain with his club. This decision is not injury-related but the result of a mutual understanding.

Valverde no viaja con la selección uruguaya. No está lesionado. Estaba pactado con su seleccionador. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) October 6, 2025

By the way, despite recent speculation linking Valverde with a potential move to Manchester United, the Uruguayan has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving his current club and is not considering a transfer to the English side.

Reminder: Valverde personally responded to the rumours, saying he had read several articles tarnishing his reputation.