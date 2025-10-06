RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Agreed with the coach: Fede Valverde will not join the Uruguay national team camp

Agreed with the coach: Fede Valverde will not join the Uruguay national team camp

The midfielder will remain in Spain.
Football news Today, 07:23
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Agreed with the coach: Fede Valverde will not join the Uruguay national team camp Getty Images

The international break is underway, but not every player will feature for their national sides. Fede Valverde will stay in Spain during this period.

Details: According to insider Arancha Rodríguez, the midfielder reached an agreement with the Uruguay national team coach to remain with his club. This decision is not injury-related but the result of a mutual understanding.

By the way, despite recent speculation linking Valverde with a potential move to Manchester United, the Uruguayan has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving his current club and is not considering a transfer to the English side.

Reminder: Valverde personally responded to the rumours, saying he had read several articles tarnishing his reputation.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Uruguay Uruguay Schedule Uruguay News
Related Team News
“Cristiano amazed me every day.” Keylor Navas reflects on playing alongside Ronaldo Football news Today, 05:19 “Cristiano amazed me every day.” Keylor Navas reflects on playing alongside Ronaldo
Will he play for the French national team? The nature of Mbappé’s injury revealed Football news Yesterday, 10:29 Will he play for the French national team? The nature of Mbappé’s injury revealed
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde laughs off Manchester United interest Transfer news Yesterday, 06:44 Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde laughs off Manchester United interest
"We are together, my brother" – Vinicius and Mbappé warmly celebrate Real Madrid's victory Football news Yesterday, 05:19 "We are together, my brother" – Vinicius and Mbappé warmly celebrate Real Madrid's victory
"Felt discomfort in the ankle area" - Alonso comments on Mbappé's condition Football news Yesterday, 03:58 "Felt discomfort in the ankle area" - Alonso comments on Mbappé's condition
Another Frenchman enters Real Madrid history! Tchouaméni reaches 100 La Liga matches Football news Yesterday, 01:28 Another Frenchman enters Real Madrid history! Tchouaméni reaches 100 La Liga matches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores