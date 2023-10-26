After a suicide attempt. The Nice midfielder returned to training

French “Nice” midfielder Alexis Beka-Beka began training in the gym.

The football player returned to training for the first time after attempting to commit suicide, writes the Record publication.

After attempting to jump from a bridge, the footballer spent some time in a specialized department of the hospital and is now gradually returning to normal life. The source writes that everything is happening with due support from the club.

At the end of September, Beka-Beka climbed onto a bridge in Nice and spent more than three hours there. He wanted to jump, and the media wrote that the reason was supposedly unrequited love. The club then stated that they did not confirm this version, although they never put forward their own.

Psychologists and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and helped the player not commit suicide.

Beka-Beka spent the 2021/2022 season and the beginning of the 2022/2023 season with Lokomotiv Moscow. The Frenchman has not yet played for Nice this season. Last season, he played 22 matches for the French team.