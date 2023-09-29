A Nice player was about to jump off a viaduct. He was rescued by the fire brigade

Nice's defensive midfielder, Alexis Beka-Beka, who had threatened to take his own life by leaping from the Manyan viaduct, was rescued by rescuers, as reported by RMC Sport.

According to press reports, the footballer had stopped on the side of the A8 motorway near Nice, where he threatened to jump from the 123-meter-high viaduct. Negotiations with the rescue services were initiated, and the club dispatched a psychologist to the scene. Nice canceled all of today's press events. Players from "Les Aiglons," including Kephren Thuram, attempted to contact Beka-Beka's girlfriend, who was expected to arrive at the scene. It has been reported that personal difficulties in his relationship may have prompted Alexis to contemplate such an act.

Fortunately, the player was successfully saved by the rescuers, and he is now safe.

Alexis has been with Nice since August of the previous year, following a transfer from Moscow's Lokomotiv for €12 million. In the previous season, he scored one goal in 22 matches, while in the current campaign, the player has yet to make an appearance on the field.