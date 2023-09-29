RU RU NG NG
Main News A Nice player was about to jump off a viaduct. He was rescued by the fire brigade

A Nice player was about to jump off a viaduct. He was rescued by the fire brigade

Football news Today, 11:25
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
A player from Nice had contemplated ending his own life, but currently, he is doing well Photo: https://www.instagram.com/a.beka_beka/

Nice's defensive midfielder, Alexis Beka-Beka, who had threatened to take his own life by leaping from the Manyan viaduct, was rescued by rescuers, as reported by RMC Sport.

According to press reports, the footballer had stopped on the side of the A8 motorway near Nice, where he threatened to jump from the 123-meter-high viaduct. Negotiations with the rescue services were initiated, and the club dispatched a psychologist to the scene. Nice canceled all of today's press events. Players from "Les Aiglons," including Kephren Thuram, attempted to contact Beka-Beka's girlfriend, who was expected to arrive at the scene. It has been reported that personal difficulties in his relationship may have prompted Alexis to contemplate such an act.

Fortunately, the player was successfully saved by the rescuers, and he is now safe.

Alexis has been with Nice since August of the previous year, following a transfer from Moscow's Lokomotiv for €12 million. In the previous season, he scored one goal in 22 matches, while in the current campaign, the player has yet to make an appearance on the field.

Related teams and leagues
Nice
Popular news
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Yesterday, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news 27 sep 2023, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:25 A Nice player was about to jump off a viaduct. He was rescued by the fire brigade Football news Today, 10:53 Two more players from Manchester United have sustained injuries Football news Today, 10:20 The young talent of Barcelona has extended his contract with the club Football news Today, 09:45 Cucurella may make a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 08:30 Antony returns to Manchester United Football news Today, 08:00 PSG made an important announcement about Mbappe Football news Today, 06:46 Chelsea legend leaves the club Football news Today, 06:13 Mourinho spoke about his worst start to the season Football news Today, 05:39 Inter Miami spoke about when Messi will return to the field Football news Today, 04:49 Sampaoli is left without a job: Tite may be appointed in his place
Sport Predictions
Football Today Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023