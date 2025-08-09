After 8 years. UEFA selects stadium for 2027 Champions League final

The Champions League final returns to Spain for the first time since 2019—the match for Europe's most prestigious club trophy will be held at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. It was here in 2019 that Liverpool and Tottenham faced off, and eight years later, this stadium will once again provide the stage for the ultimate Champions League showdown.

Previously, Milan's San Siro was among the contenders to host the final, but it was deemed unsuitable, while the bid from Baku's Olympic Stadium did not make the shortlist.

Ultimately, according to Vozpópuli, UEFA has chosen the Madrid stadium, which is owned by Atlético. An official confirmation is expected in September.

This move marks a significant moment for Atlético, for whom the Cívitas Metropolitano is a major revenue stream. The club actively utilizes the venue not only for football matches but also for concerts.