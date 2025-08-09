Prediction on game Win Morocco Odds: 1.86 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 10, 2025, as part of the African Nations Championship group stage, Group A will see a clash between Kenya and Morocco. The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this encounter.

Kenya

The Kenyan national team has made history by reaching the main draw of the African Nations Championship for the first time—and they’ve already managed to surprise. In the opening round, the Kenyans edged DR Congo 1–0, then drew 1–1 with Angola. After two rounds, the team sits atop their group, and the upcoming fixture against Morocco is essentially a battle for first place. A win here would give them a serious boost toward the playoffs.

The team is in decent form: across their last six matches, Kenya has suffered just one defeat—against Gabon in World Cup qualifying. That qualification campaign, however, has not gone well: Kenya is only fourth in their group, trailing group leaders Gabon by 9 points, which virtually eliminates their playoff hopes.

Kenya and Morocco have faced off only three times—one friendly and two official matches. The advantage belongs to Morocco: two wins and a draw. Still, given Kenya’s current form and high motivation, the underdogs are more than capable of making life difficult for the favorites.

Morocco

The Moroccan national team needs no introduction—they are one of the powerhouses of African football. Morocco has twice won the African Nations Championship, in 2018 and 2020, but in the most recent 2022 edition, they suffered a shock exit, failing to get out of the group and losing all three matches.

This time around, Morocco started strongly with a convincing 2–0 win over Angola. The Moroccans are showing impressive consistency: in their last 17 matches across all competitions, including friendlies, they’ve lost only once and drawn once—both in unofficial games. All other matches ended in victory. Their last defeat came in January 2024, when they lost 0–2 to South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations playoffs.

Morocco is cruising through World Cup qualifying, leading their group and all but guaranteeing a spot in the next round. Against Kenya, Morocco has never lost. In their victories, the Moroccans have scored freely, often winning by a wide margin. The only draw between these sides ended goalless—0–0.

Probable lineups

Kenya: Omondi, Sakari, Omidja, Ovino, Hamis, Ogem, Odhiambo, Onyango, Suleiman, Juma, Sakwa.

Omondi, Sakari, Omidja, Ovino, Hamis, Ogem, Odhiambo, Onyango, Suleiman, Juma, Sakwa. Morocco: Al Harrar, Mufid, Arrassi, Louadni, Belammari, El Mahraoui, Bash, Khrimat, Riahi, Warhan Ait, Mulua.

Key facts and head-to-head

Kenya is unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Morocco has won 15 of their last 16 matches.

4 of Morocco’s last 5 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Kenya vs Morocco match prediction

Despite Kenya’s impressive start to the tournament, with a win over DR Congo and a draw against Angola, this upcoming game is a real test. Morocco are clear favorites, boasting a much higher level of talent and consistent results. The team started the tournament confidently and comes into this match in superb form, riding an impressive winning streak. Everything points to Morocco securing a second straight win and tightening their grip on top spot in the group. My pick for this match is a Morocco win at odds of 1.86.