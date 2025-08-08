RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premiership Scotland Predictions Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 10, 2025

Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 10, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Aberdeen
Aberdeen Aberdeen Schedule Aberdeen News Aberdeen Transfers
Scottish Premiership Scottish Premiership Table Scottish Premiership Fixtures Scottish Premiership Predictions
10 aug 2025, 07:30
- : -
Scotland, Aberdeen, Pittodrie Stadium
Celtic
Celtic Celtic Schedule Celtic News Celtic Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Celtic
Odds: 1.45
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 10, 2025, as part of the second round of the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen will host Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium. The match promises to be a heated affair—despite the difference in class, meetings between these sides are always fiercely contested.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Aberdeen have not beaten Celtic in the league since February 2019.
  • Celtic have won 9 of their last 10 matches against Aberdeen.
  • In the last 5 head-to-head meetings, Aberdeen have never scored first.
  • Over the past 3 seasons, Celtic have averaged more than 2 goals per game against Aberdeen.
  • Aberdeen's last home victory over Celtic at Pittodrie came in 2016.
  • Aberdeen defeated Celtic in May in the Super Cup match via a penalty shootout.

Match preview:

Aberdeen got off to a solid start this season and are looking to challenge one of Scottish football’s giants. The team is ambitious about securing European qualification, and a positive result against Celtic would make a strong statement.

Celtic, as usual, enter the season as title favorites and are determined to retain the championship they reclaimed from Rangers. The squad has largely stayed intact, with several positions even strengthened. Adam Idah remains the key figure in attack and is expected to be the main threat to Aberdeen’s defense.

History favors Celtic—four wins in the last five encounters and one draw in regular time, after which Aberdeen triumphed on penalties. However, Aberdeen know how to trouble the favorites, especially on home turf. Expect a dynamic, high-tempo match where a single moment could decide the outcome.

Probable lineups:

  • Aberdeen: Mitov, Jensen, Milne, Knuster, Shinnie, Clarkson, Palaversa, Milanovic, Aouchiche, Keskinen, Engi.
  • Celtic: Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Inamura, Nygren, McGregor, Hatate, Yang, Idah, Maeda.

Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction:

Given the current form of both teams and the clear difference in quality, it might seem like this will be a walk in the park for Celtic. But I wouldn’t jump to conclusions. Aberdeen always put up a fierce fight against the Bhoys, especially at home with the backing of their fans.

Nevertheless, the objectives set for Celtic this season leave no room for dropped points in such fixtures. Backing the visitors to win looks like the logical and justified call.
My prediction: Celtic to win (odds 1.45).

Prediction on game Win Celtic
Odds: 1.45
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Guinea vs Uganda prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Guinea vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.75 Uganda Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.92 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Inter prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Monaco vs Inter: H2H, predicted lineups and preview — 8 August 2025 Monaco Odds: 2 Inter Bet now Melbet
Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 8, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.55 Espanyol Recommended 1xBet
Brentford vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Brentford vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.52 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Melbet
Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 14:30 Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.61 Galatasaray Bet now Melbet
Birmingham vs Ipswich prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 August 2025 Birmingham Odds: 1.8 Ipswich Recommended 1xBet
Casa Pia AC vs Sporting CP prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Casa Pia vs Sporting: can Sporting kick off the season with a win? Casa Pia AC Odds: 1.8 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Charlton vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Charlton Athletic vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 9, 2025 Charlton Odds: 1.78 Watford Bet now Melbet
Southampton vs Wrexham prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Southampton vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.96 Wrexham Recommended 1xBet
Coventry vs Hull prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Coventry City vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Coventry Odds: 1.77 Hull Bet now Mostbet
Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction Club Friendlies 09 aug 2025, 07:45 Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Fiorentina Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores