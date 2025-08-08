Prediction on game Win Celtic Odds: 1.45 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 10, 2025, as part of the second round of the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen will host Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium. The match promises to be a heated affair—despite the difference in class, meetings between these sides are always fiercely contested.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Aberdeen have not beaten Celtic in the league since February 2019.

Celtic have won 9 of their last 10 matches against Aberdeen.

In the last 5 head-to-head meetings, Aberdeen have never scored first.

Over the past 3 seasons, Celtic have averaged more than 2 goals per game against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's last home victory over Celtic at Pittodrie came in 2016.

Aberdeen defeated Celtic in May in the Super Cup match via a penalty shootout.

Match preview:

Aberdeen got off to a solid start this season and are looking to challenge one of Scottish football’s giants. The team is ambitious about securing European qualification, and a positive result against Celtic would make a strong statement.

Celtic, as usual, enter the season as title favorites and are determined to retain the championship they reclaimed from Rangers. The squad has largely stayed intact, with several positions even strengthened. Adam Idah remains the key figure in attack and is expected to be the main threat to Aberdeen’s defense.

History favors Celtic—four wins in the last five encounters and one draw in regular time, after which Aberdeen triumphed on penalties. However, Aberdeen know how to trouble the favorites, especially on home turf. Expect a dynamic, high-tempo match where a single moment could decide the outcome.

Probable lineups:

Aberdeen: Mitov, Jensen, Milne, Knuster, Shinnie, Clarkson, Palaversa, Milanovic, Aouchiche, Keskinen, Engi.

Mitov, Jensen, Milne, Knuster, Shinnie, Clarkson, Palaversa, Milanovic, Aouchiche, Keskinen, Engi. Celtic: Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Inamura, Nygren, McGregor, Hatate, Yang, Idah, Maeda.

Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction:

Given the current form of both teams and the clear difference in quality, it might seem like this will be a walk in the park for Celtic. But I wouldn’t jump to conclusions. Aberdeen always put up a fierce fight against the Bhoys, especially at home with the backing of their fans.

Nevertheless, the objectives set for Celtic this season leave no room for dropped points in such fixtures. Backing the visitors to win looks like the logical and justified call.

My prediction: Celtic to win (odds 1.45).