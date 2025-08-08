Boom! Antoine Griezmann close to a move to Mexican side Monterrey

The parties have already initiated preliminary talks.

Details: According to Diego Medina for TUDN, Mexican club Monterrey is on the verge of signing the star French forward from Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann.

It is reported that the Mexicans are not only aiming to strengthen their squad with this deal but also to draw renewed attention to the Mexican league—especially after the high-profile signing of Sergio Ramos.

Rayados, the agency representing Monterrey's interests, has thoroughly examined the contractual situation of the French striker and 2018 World Cup winner. An online meeting has also taken place with Griezmann himself, his sister, and club representatives.

After assessing all the details and nuances, Monterrey concluded that the club can fully meet both Griezmann’s transfer fee and salary demands. Now, the ball is in the player’s court—his answer is expected soon.

