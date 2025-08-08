RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Boom! Antoine Griezmann close to a move to Mexican side Monterrey

Boom! Antoine Griezmann close to a move to Mexican side Monterrey

Another transfer bombshell is on the horizon.
Football news Today, 07:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Antoine Griezmann ahead of the match against PSG at the Club World Cup Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The parties have already initiated preliminary talks.

Details: According to Diego Medina for TUDN, Mexican club Monterrey is on the verge of signing the star French forward from Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann.

It is reported that the Mexicans are not only aiming to strengthen their squad with this deal but also to draw renewed attention to the Mexican league—especially after the high-profile signing of Sergio Ramos.

Rayados, the agency representing Monterrey's interests, has thoroughly examined the contractual situation of the French striker and 2018 World Cup winner. An online meeting has also taken place with Griezmann himself, his sister, and club representatives.

After assessing all the details and nuances, Monterrey concluded that the club can fully meet both Griezmann’s transfer fee and salary demands. Now, the ball is in the player’s court—his answer is expected soon.

Recall: Atlético Madrid will try to sign Giacomo Raspadori

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Monterrey Monterrey Schedule Monterrey News Monterrey Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Liga MX Mexico Liga MX Mexico Table Liga MX Mexico Fixtures Liga MX Mexico Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores