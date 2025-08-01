RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Atletico Madrid set to pursue Giacomo Raspadori

Atletico Madrid set to pursue Giacomo Raspadori

Napoli open to offers.
Football news Today, 04:27
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Raspadori in an Italy national team shirt Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, Atletico Madrid have submitted an official offer to Napoli for 25-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori.

The source reports that Napoli are willing to let the Italian go for €30 million plus an additional bonus structure, while Atletico are insisting on €25 million. Negotiations between the clubs are currently in full swing.

Raspadori joined Napoli two years ago from Sassuolo. At the time, the Neapolitans paid €28 million for Giacomo's services.

Last season, Raspadori played 29 matches for Napoli, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his market value is set at €25 million.

Recall: "Atletico are running out of excuses." Saúl Ñíguez sharply criticized his former club

