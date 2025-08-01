Atletico Madrid set to pursue Giacomo Raspadori
The deal could be finalized in the near future.
Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, Atletico Madrid have submitted an official offer to Napoli for 25-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori.
The source reports that Napoli are willing to let the Italian go for €30 million plus an additional bonus structure, while Atletico are insisting on €25 million. Negotiations between the clubs are currently in full swing.
Raspadori joined Napoli two years ago from Sassuolo. At the time, the Neapolitans paid €28 million for Giacomo's services.
Last season, Raspadori played 29 matches for Napoli, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his market value is set at €25 million.
