Atletico Madrid set to pursue Giacomo Raspadori

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, Atletico Madrid have submitted an official offer to Napoli for 25-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori.

The source reports that Napoli are willing to let the Italian go for €30 million plus an additional bonus structure, while Atletico are insisting on €25 million. Negotiations between the clubs are currently in full swing.

Raspadori joined Napoli two years ago from Sassuolo. At the time, the Neapolitans paid €28 million for Giacomo's services.

Last season, Raspadori played 29 matches for Napoli, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his market value is set at €25 million.

