Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.48 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 9, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Freiburg and Osasuna will face off in a friendly match. Let's analyze the teams' attacking potential and consider a bet on goals in this encounter.

Freiburg

Freiburg delivered a very solid season in the Bundesliga. While in the previous campaign the team finished only 10th, trailing the European spots by 4 points, this year they made a step forward and came within touching distance of the Champions League. Securing fifth place, Freiburg finished just 2 points behind Borussia Dortmund and earned the right to compete in the Europa League.

Their preseason preparations began with three friendlies against lower-division teams from Germany and Austria. Freiburg picked up two wins and a draw, and all matches were high-scoring affairs — each featured three or more goals.

The team's current form looks impressive — in their last 9 games, Freiburg have suffered just one defeat, recording 6 victories and 2 draws. In 8 of those 9 matches, the total went over 2.5 goals, and in 7 of them, both teams found the net.

Next up is another friendly — this time against Osasuna. After that, the official season kicks off: first with a German Cup clash against Lotte, followed by a home opener against Augsburg in the Bundesliga's first round.

Osasuna

Osasuna, for their part, also had a decent campaign in La Liga. The team came close to a European spot: they were just 3 points shy of the Europa League zone, and in the battle for the Conference League, they lost out to Rayo Vallecano only on tiebreakers — with equal points, it was the Madrid club who advanced to Europe.

Osasuna finished their league campaign strongly. In the last 10 rounds, they lost only once — away to Villarreal. Aside from that, they managed 5 wins and 4 draws, which allowed them to stay in contention for sixth or seventh place until the very end.

Preseason, however, hasn't been so smooth. The team has already played 5 friendlies. They opened with a 1-1 draw against Lorient, followed by three straight defeats — to Huesca, Real Sociedad, and Racing Santander. Only in their most recent outing did Osasuna get their first summer victory, confidently dispatching Mirandés 3-0.

Their final tune-up is the upcoming clash with Freiburg. After that, the new La Liga season begins straight away — and it's a tough start: Osasuna will travel to the Santiago Bernabéu for an away match against Real Madrid.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Osasuna and Freiburg — the teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

Freiburg: Atubolu, Kübler, Lienhart, Jung, Günter, Eggestein, Philipp, Irie, Suzuki, Grifo, Adamu.

Atubolu, Kübler, Lienhart, Jung, Günter, Eggestein, Philipp, Irie, Suzuki, Grifo, Adamu. Osasuna: Fernandez, Bretones, Barja, Garcia, Gomez, Errando, Cruz, Moncayola, Muñoz, Oroz, Osambela.

Key facts and head-to-head

Freiburg are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.

Both teams scored in 5 of Freiburg's last 6 games.

8 of Freiburg's last 9 matches saw over 2.5 goals.

Osasuna have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Freiburg vs Osasuna match prediction

Freiburg are currently playing confident, attacking football — consistently creating and converting chances, whether in official matches or friendlies. Although Osasuna's preseason hasn't been ideal, they proved at the end of last season that they can challenge even stronger opponents. Considering both teams' styles, their approach to friendlies, and their desire to wrap up preseason on a positive note, there's every reason to expect an open, entertaining match with goals at both ends. My pick for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.48.