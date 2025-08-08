RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Freiburg vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025

Freiburg vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Freiburg vs Osasuna prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/SCFreiburg/Author unknownn
Freiburg
Freiburg Freiburg Schedule Freiburg News Freiburg Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
09 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
International,
Osasuna
Osasuna Osasuna Schedule Osasuna News Osasuna Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.48
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 9, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Freiburg and Osasuna will face off in a friendly match. Let's analyze the teams' attacking potential and consider a bet on goals in this encounter.

Freiburg

Freiburg delivered a very solid season in the Bundesliga. While in the previous campaign the team finished only 10th, trailing the European spots by 4 points, this year they made a step forward and came within touching distance of the Champions League. Securing fifth place, Freiburg finished just 2 points behind Borussia Dortmund and earned the right to compete in the Europa League.

Their preseason preparations began with three friendlies against lower-division teams from Germany and Austria. Freiburg picked up two wins and a draw, and all matches were high-scoring affairs — each featured three or more goals.

The team's current form looks impressive — in their last 9 games, Freiburg have suffered just one defeat, recording 6 victories and 2 draws. In 8 of those 9 matches, the total went over 2.5 goals, and in 7 of them, both teams found the net.

Next up is another friendly — this time against Osasuna. After that, the official season kicks off: first with a German Cup clash against Lotte, followed by a home opener against Augsburg in the Bundesliga's first round.

Osasuna

Osasuna, for their part, also had a decent campaign in La Liga. The team came close to a European spot: they were just 3 points shy of the Europa League zone, and in the battle for the Conference League, they lost out to Rayo Vallecano only on tiebreakers — with equal points, it was the Madrid club who advanced to Europe.

Osasuna finished their league campaign strongly. In the last 10 rounds, they lost only once — away to Villarreal. Aside from that, they managed 5 wins and 4 draws, which allowed them to stay in contention for sixth or seventh place until the very end.

Preseason, however, hasn't been so smooth. The team has already played 5 friendlies. They opened with a 1-1 draw against Lorient, followed by three straight defeats — to Huesca, Real Sociedad, and Racing Santander. Only in their most recent outing did Osasuna get their first summer victory, confidently dispatching Mirandés 3-0.

Their final tune-up is the upcoming clash with Freiburg. After that, the new La Liga season begins straight away — and it's a tough start: Osasuna will travel to the Santiago Bernabéu for an away match against Real Madrid.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Osasuna and Freiburg — the teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • Freiburg: Atubolu, Kübler, Lienhart, Jung, Günter, Eggestein, Philipp, Irie, Suzuki, Grifo, Adamu.
  • Osasuna: Fernandez, Bretones, Barja, Garcia, Gomez, Errando, Cruz, Moncayola, Muñoz, Oroz, Osambela.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Freiburg are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Both teams scored in 5 of Freiburg's last 6 games.
  • 8 of Freiburg's last 9 matches saw over 2.5 goals.
  • Osasuna have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Freiburg vs Osasuna match prediction

Freiburg are currently playing confident, attacking football — consistently creating and converting chances, whether in official matches or friendlies. Although Osasuna's preseason hasn't been ideal, they proved at the end of last season that they can challenge even stronger opponents. Considering both teams' styles, their approach to friendlies, and their desire to wrap up preseason on a positive note, there's every reason to expect an open, entertaining match with goals at both ends. My pick for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.48.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.48
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Algeria vs South Africa prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 Algeria vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Algeria Odds: 1.55 South Africa Recommended Mostbet
Guinea vs Uganda prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Guinea vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.75 Uganda Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.92 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Inter prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Monaco vs Inter: H2H, predicted lineups and preview — 8 August 2025 Monaco Odds: 2 Inter Recommended Melbet
Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 8, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.55 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Brentford vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Brentford vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.52 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Melbet
Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 14:30 Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.61 Galatasaray Recommended Melbet
Birmingham vs Ipswich prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 August 2025 Birmingham Odds: 1.8 Ipswich Bet now 1xBet
Casa Pia AC vs Sporting CP prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Casa Pia vs Sporting: can Sporting kick off the season with a win? Casa Pia AC Odds: 1.8 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Charlton vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Charlton Athletic vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 9, 2025 Charlton Odds: 1.78 Watford Recommended Melbet
Southampton vs Wrexham prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Southampton vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.96 Wrexham Bet now 1xBet
Coventry vs Hull prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Coventry City vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Coventry Odds: 1.77 Hull Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores